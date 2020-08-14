Graveside service with military honors will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Maple Leaf Cemetery; arrangements are with Holt Memorial Chapel.
Drexler Albritton, 101, a veteran of World War II, passed away on Friday, Aug. 14 (2020) at Hospice of the Hills House.
Graveside service with military honors will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Maple Leaf Cemetery.
The son of Charlie and Netta (Edwards) Albritton was born on Oct. 16, 1918, in Farmerville, Louisiana. He leaves behind his wife of 53 years, Dorothy.
Arrangements are by Holt Memorial Chapel.
