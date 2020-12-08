No services will be held; arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Duane Bussard, age 80, of Osage, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 6 (2020) at the Hospice House in Harrison.
The son of Robert and Echo (Vian) Bussard was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on June 7, 1940.
Duane moved to Harrison in October 1987 from Casper, Wyoming. He was a retired cattle rancher and had worked at Larry’s Transmission for 17 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and his son, Robert Jackson Bussard on Feb. 14, 2014.
Duane is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Lou Bussard; his son and daughter-in-law, Shannon Duane and Theresa Bussard, of Harrison; two granddaughters and their husbands, Rachel and Ben Plumlee and Megan and Brandon Carter; three great-grandchildren, Christopher, Edward and Shirley; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many lifelong friends.
No services will be held.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
