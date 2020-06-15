Duster Lane

Duster requested there be no memorial or services and we are honoring those wishes; he will be buried in Milam Cemetery in Lead Hill. Arrangements are with Diamond State Cremations and Mortuary.
On Wednesday, June 10 (2020) Duster Duffie Lane ended his fight with cancer at the age of 46 while surrounded by loved ones.
Duster was born May 25, 1974, in Harrison, to Andy and LeeAnn Lane. He graduated from Lead Hill High School, Class of 1992. He worked for James and Judy Riggs at Riggs Oak Reproduction from 15 years old until they closed their business and then for Johnson’s Manufacturing. Duster could fabricate anything from wood or metal and was an expert self-taught mechanic.
Duster’s favorite hobby was fixing up old cars and trucks and riding anything with wheels. He loved deer and turkey hunting and spending time in the woods with his dad and uncles. He enjoyed teaching his sister how to drive it like you stole it and how not to spill your drink back-roading in Pyatt. He loved to be with his friends and made many lifelong ones growing up in Lead Hill, including Brad and Paula Cain, Brad Parsely and family, Ryon Edwards, Brock and Michelle Riggs and the Riggs family, Mark and Tammy Fisk and family, John Cain and family, Danny Akins, Kris Farmer, Lydia and Angie Glenn, and countless others.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Duster and Faye Lane of Harrison, and Frank and Bobbie Polk of Lead Hill; aunt, Betty Lane, of Harrison; cousin, Bill Brown, of Harrison; uncle, Bill Cain, of Lead Hill; and aunt, Judy Lane, of Harrison.
He is survived by his parents, Andy and LeeAnn Lane; wife, Melanie Smith, and step-children, Katrina, Dylan and Kaden Fiveash; sister, Tropha Parker and husband Brandon; niece, Marlee Parker; three uncles, Curtis Lane and wife Diane, of Harrison, Leon Lane and wife Debbie, of Harrison, and Ken Polk, of Lead Hill; six aunts, Edith Cain and late husband Bill, of South Lead Hill, Janette Brown, of Harrison, Rita Greenhaw and husband Nelson, of Vendor, Freda Young and husband Mitchell, of Harrison, Carolyn Harp and husband Jim, of Harrison, and Betty Polk, of Lead Hill; and cousins, William, Nikki, Keisha, Kim, Kylie, Hannah, Coulter, Mallory, MT, and many more second cousins and extended family.
Condolences can be left at www.DiamondStateCremation.com .
