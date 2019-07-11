Service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 13, Bible Baptist Church, Burlington; arrangements are with Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville.
Earl Dean “Pete” Keys, 73, of Alpena, died Monday, July 8 (2019).
Service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Bible Baptist Church in Burlington. Interment will be private. Arrangements are with Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville.
The son of the late Walter and Elise (Billingsley) Keys was born March 15, 1946. He was the husband of Linda Kathy Keys, of the home.
