Earl Disheroon

Earl Dane Disheroon, age 96, of Harrison, left this world on Wednesday, Nov. 27 (2019) for his Eternal Home where he is now residing forever with his Savior and Lord Jesus Christ.
Earl was born Dec. 29, 1922, at Green Forest, son of Burton and Ada Leatherbury Disheroon. He was born again as a young man. He eloped with Ina Mae Bell on May 1, 1945.
After living in Oklahoma for a short time, they moved back to Arkansas and bought a farm and then a small business called Carrollton Store. In 1993, they built a home in Harrison and have lived there ever since.
Earl was a loving husband, father and Grandpa, always ready with a story to tell whether to his family or anyone that stopped for a bit and had time to listen. Everyone who knew him said he loved a good laugh. He was always thinking of other people.
He worked on cars or anything else needing fixing while at their store. He was always available for anyone that stopped by with a need. Whether it was a flat tire, a lost calf, or using his wrecker to get cars out of the ditch. He was the king of recyclers. Whether it was a totaled car, an old house, or a sick calf no one else thought would survive, he fixed it. He owned cattle and was known in the community as an honest cattleman. He loved real estate and sold/bought houses for a while up until 10 years ago.
But most of all he loved his church and church family at Osage Baptist Church. He and Ina were a part of a handful of people asked to start the church as a Mission church out of Alpena in 1962. They were charter members. He served in different capacities including Deacon. When Earl and Ina moved to Harrison they began a Bible study in their home as they continued to be active at Osage until they physically were unable to attend.
Earl leaves behind his four children, Ginger Reed and husband Joe, of Kilgore, Texas, Mike Disheroon and wife Pam, of Carrollton, Cindy Fehrman and husband Steve, of Lusby, Maryland, and Susan Gloor and husband OJ, of Harrison. He had 19 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife; both parents; three sisters, Freida Usrey, Winnie Thompson and Mae Disheroon; and two brothers, Herman Disheroon and Carroll Disheroon and one pre-born child.
Celebration of Life will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Osage Baptist Church, with Brother Lannie Younger officiating. Interment will follow at Fair Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Smith Family Funeral Home in Green Forest. In lieu of flowers, Osage Baptist Church, Gideon’s International or How to Life.
