Earla Cross received her angel wings Thursday, Dec. 24 (2020) at Somerset Senior Living at Mount Vista in Harrison with the love of her life by her side.
She was born Dec. 18, 1942, in Red Rock, to Louis and Cynthia Shatwell Baker.
Earla loved cooking, going to camp meeting, quilting ,crocheting, going out to eat and dearly loved Walmart. She loved her children and grandchildren and enjoyed it when they would bring the great-grandchildren by to stay awhile, and the first stop was the kitchen to see what might be to eat.
Earla was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Gail Ricketts; and husband, Orvin, of Harrison; two brothers, Kenneth Ewing, of Tennessee, and Billy Ed Coleman, of Green Forest; and six nephews, Marty Coleman, Christopher Ricketts, Randy Marshall, David Allen Cross, Bobby Cross and Dallas Cross.
Survivors include her husband, Troy , the love of her life for 63 years; two daughters, Patsy and husband David Freeman, of Hasty, Christy and husband Jackie Raby, of Western Grove, and son, Marty Cross, of Western Grove; one sister, Betty and husband Charles Campbell, of Harrison; seven grandchildren, Dustin Ramsey, Darren Ramsey, Joshua Cross, April Cross, Amanda Greenhaw, Cheyenne Smith and Tristin Smith; six great-grandchildren, Jesse Ramsey, LaTrisha Ramsey, LeeAnn Ramsey, Layton Dees, Wyatt Cross and Colton Cross; and many more family and friends that will mourn her passing.
Arrangements are with Holt Memorial Chapel.
