Earlene K. Lovelady

Earlene Keele Lovelady, age 73, of Harrison, passed away on Friday, Nov. 6 (2020) at her residence peacefully with her family.
Earlene was born March 18, 1947, at Harrison, to Hebert and Estaleane Payne Keele.
She was preceded in death by her parents; the father of her children, Roger Cagle; her beloved husband, Doyen Kelley; her husband, Melvin Lovelady; and one brother, Larry Keele.
She was a 1965 graduate of Valley Springs High School and worked several years for Security Bank. She later worked at Davis Law Firm until her retirement where she enjoyed meeting and helping people. In retirement, she enjoyed puzzles, tending to her flowers, feeding the hummingbirds and spending time with her family.
She was a member of the Springdale Chapter of the Women of the Moose since 1987 and served Moose International in many capacities. She was a firm believer in the organization and its programs and commitment to the youth and elderly.
Earlene is survived her son, John R. Cagle and his wife, Kim; her daughter, Cindy Saul, of Harrison; her grandchildren, Zakk Stewart, Ashley Gardner, Jake Stewart and his wife Tryston, Shaylee Cagle, Trenton, Trevor and Brayden Shearer and Ella Rush; her great-grandchildren, Harper, Holden, Zoey and Walker, whom she loved with all her heart; her brother, Roy Keele and his wife, Sandy; her sister-in-law, Tammy Keele; a stepson, Mark Gwatney, of Rogers; and a host of other family.
At her request, no visitation or memorial service will be held. Cremation will be held under the direction of Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
