Viewing will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 30, and 8 a.m. to noon, Friday, May 1, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home; private graveside service at Gracelawn Cemetery.
Ed Yeager, 78, of Van Buren, passed away Monday, April 27 (2020) following a biking accident.
He was born March 27, 1942, in Fort Smith, to the late William Ernest “Boog” and Frances “Nanny” Yeager. He was the owner/operator of Yeager Ace Hardware, and of Shamrock Liquor Warehouse in Fort Smith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Yeager Windsor.
Ed was an avid mountain biker, snow skier, hiker, and enjoyed living life to the fullest. He was a graduate of Van Buren High School in 1960 and was inducted into the Van Buren High School Hall of Honor in 2016.
He received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Arkansas Tech University in 1964 His many civic achievements include the donation of the land to construct the Van Buren City Library, the expansion of the Van Buren Boys and Girls Club, and he and his wife, Shirley, were awarded the Van Buren Chamber of Commerce Iverson Riggs Citizen of the Year Award.
Ed served on the International Board of Directors for True Value Hardware, was a founding member of the Van Buren Education Foundation, and supported many local charities and organizations. He and Shirley are major supporters and received an award from the River Valley Ovarian Cancer Alliance for bringing awareness for ovarian cancer after the death of their daughter, Karen.
A humble and hardworking man, Ed loved Van Buren and leaves behind a powerful legacy of generosity and service in our community.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley, of the home; a daughter, Deborah Clark and husband Scott, of Fort Smith; a son-in-law, Aaron Windsor, of Benton; a sister, Carolyn “Kakie” Deffenbaugh and husband Gary, of Van Buren; a brother, Ernie Yeager and wife Florence, of Jasper; and four grandchildren, Ashton Clark and Braden Clark, both of Fort Smith, Gage Windsor, of Fayetteville, and Lexi Windsor, of Benton, nieces and nephews, along with many friends.
Private graveside service will be held at Gracelawn Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home of Van Buren.
Viewing will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 30, and 8 a.m. to noon, Friday, May 1, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Van Buren Boys & Girls Club at P.O. Box 443, Van Buren, AR 72956 or online at vbclub.org; the Center for Art & Education at 104 N 13th Street, Van Buren, AR 72956 or online at art-ed.org; or the River Valley Ovarian Cancer Alliance (RVOCA) at P.O. Box 11133, Fort Smith, AR 72917 or online at rivervalleyoca.com.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com .
Commented