Eddie “Bruce” Allen, age 72, of Harrison, peacefully left this world surrounded by his family and went to his Heavenly home on Sunday, Oct. 11 (2020).
Eddie “Bruce” Allen was born on Dec. 14, 1947, in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Bruce graduated from Corning High School in 1965. He then attended Lyon College in Batesville and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in history with honors. Bruce was co-owner of Shupe & Associates, Inc. based in Stuttgart and retired after 25 years. After this successful career, he started Allen Supply Company, which serviced multiple states with quality treatment water equipment. Bruce had a commitment for supplying portable water treatment systems and industrial solutions that created clean water for individuals, communities, and the environment.
Bruce was a sincere gentleman to his core. His constant endeavor was to make people feel comfortable and he never missed an opportunity to be around people and strike up conversations. He also enjoyed time outdoors hunting, fishing, driving his John Deere tractor, and flying his Cessna airplane. His friends and family would say, “Bruce had a passion for flying.” He volunteered with the Angel Flight Inc. by offering free air transportation for any medically related need. Angel Flight serves patients needing transportation to or from the heartland region, including the states of Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Missouri and Kansas. This filled him with purpose, passion, love, respect and a nurturing heart.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Marilyn Allen, of Harrison; two sons and three daughters, Trent, Christopher, Karen “Kari,” Melanie and Elizabeth; his twin brother, Barry Allen and wife Sammi, of Rogers; grandchildren, Justin, Stephen, Jodi, and Sarah; three great-grandchildren; and a host of friends and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents Loren and Edna Allen, of Corning.
Open visitation will be Friday, Oct. 16, until 7 p.m. at Holt Memorial Chapel. Burial and graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Snow Cemetery in Wayton, with Pastor James Compton officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you donate to Angel Flight, Inc., 12345 East Skelly Drive, Tulsa, OK 74128; (918) 749-8992; Email: angel@angelflight.com .
