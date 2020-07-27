Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with private burial at Maple Leaf Cemetery; Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at the funeral home.
Eddie Wayne Beaver, age 56, passed away Saturday, July 18, (2020) at OSU Medical Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Eddie was born July 10, 1964, in Harrison, the son of Linda (Self) Beaver and Charles Edward Beaver Jr.
Eddie was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Bertha (Brock) Self and Frank Algin Self, of Yellville; his paternal grandparents, Elsie (Sanders) Beaver and Charles Edward Beaver Sr., of Flippin; his father's birth mother, Marjorie (Nielsen) Williams, of Washington; and an aunt, Marge (Self) Silva, of San Jose, California.
Eddie was a member of Eagle Heights Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Harrison High School and Twin Lakes Vocational Technical School. He was a member of Boy Scout Troop 40, where he became an Eagle Scout and earned the Order of the Arrow. He loved all sports and played baseball, basketball and ran track while growing up in Harrison. He also played softball with his dad and older brother, Randy.
Eddie moved to Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, in 1995 and started his own business, Eddie Beaver Enterprises, Inc. He created a good life for himself and made many lifetime friends. He played softball on a league in Broken Arrow but finally retired after he turned 50. He was a great cook and was often the designated cook at gatherings with family and friends. Eddie enjoyed everything about the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, and his latest passion was ice fishing with his friends in Wisconsin. He was an entertaining storyteller and loved sharing tall tales about his outdoor adventures and mishaps. Although he had a great life in Oklahoma, his heart never left his beloved Ozark Mountains where he grew up floating the Buffalo, fishing the White River, camping at Tucker Hollow with his family, and he remained an avid Razorback fan. He truly enjoyed life.
Eddie is survived by his parents, Linda and Charles Beaver, of Harrison; his two sisters, Susan (Ray) Lamb, of Amity, and Lori Carol Beaver, of Paris, Arkansas; his brother, Randy (Cindy) Beaver, of Pea Ridge; one nephew, William B. Beaver; and one great-nephew, Mickey Beaver, of Harrison.
He is also survived by two aunts, Sayra (Sinott) Mansolino, of Riverside, California, and Fran (Stacy) Weintraub, of Walnut Creek, California; three uncles, Brock Stacy, of Bakersfield, California, Bob (Sue) Williams, of Leban, Washington, and Ray (Brenda) Williams, of Grayland, Washington; and many cousins and friends.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home. The funeral service is immediately following the visitation at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Kenneth Stacy. Phil Powers will provide the music.
A private burial will be at Maple Leaf Cemetery for family and Eddie's friends.
Pallbearers will be Jon Beaver, William Beaver, Duane Casey, Rob Stecker, Kyle Boyd and Mike Hefley.
Honorary pallbearers are the ICU staff at OSU Medical Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Samantha Reid, Brad Harris, Valerie and Trevor Montgomery, his business associates in Oklahoma, and his many fishing and hunting buddies in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Wisconsin.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to EHBC Upward Basketball, P.O. Box 855, Harrison, AR 72602.
Sign the online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com/harrison .
Roller-Christeson Funeral Home is complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines for COVID-19 and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
Commented