Edward Ross “Eddie” Wilkinson, 52, of Harrison, passed away at home on Wednesday, March 4 (2020).
He was born in Harrison on Oct. 30, 1967, to parents David and Deanna (Megee) Wilkinson. He was a lifelong resident of Harrison and of Baptist faith. He was a 1986 graduate of Harrison High School.
Eddie worked many years alongside his father doing carpentry and welding. He loved his family, especially his kids and granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Deanna Wilkinson; a sister, Sandra Wilkinson; and a niece, Stormy Sharp.
Eddie is survived by his sons, Ryan “Bubba” Wilkinson and wife Alex, and Zachary Popejoy; his daughters, Keely Wilkinson and husband Aaron Pickett and Bailey Parker and husband Brandon; granddaughter, Fallon Reed Parker; his father, David Wilkinson; his brother, Scott Wilkinson and wife Sydney; his nieces and nephews, Ashleigh Horton, Codi Wilkinson, Kenny Wilkinson and Jada Wilkinson; and a host of other relatives and many friends who loved him and will miss him.
Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Coffman Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Steve Lamberson officiating. Burial will follow at Hopewell Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Justin Wilkinson, Jeremy Wilkinson, Danny Wilkinson, Windell Curtis, Curtis Waters and Tim Starkey.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
