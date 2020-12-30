Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Holt Memorial Chapel, with burial at Milum Cemetery; Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Edith Faye Cain, 72, a resident of Lead Hill, died on Monday, Dec. 28 (2020) at Baxter County Medical Center in Mountain Home.
She was born on June 29, 1948, at Harrison, to Duster Duffey and Ola Faye Smith Lane.
She married Bill Cain on Feb. 25, 1966, at Harrison, and was a homemaker and former mayor of South Lead Hill. She was currently serving on the city council for South Lead Hill and was a member of the Lead Hill Church of God.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a sister, Judy Lane; and two nephews, Billy Brown and Duster Lane.
Survivors include a son, William Cain, of Lead Hill; two daughters and a son-in-law, Nikki Stange, of Lead Hill and her fiancé, Kevin Scott of Fort Smith, and Keisha and Kenneth Sewell, of Harrison; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Andy and Lee Ann Lane, of Lead Hill, Leon and Debbie Lane, of Harrison, and Curtis and Diana Lane, of Valley Springs; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Janette Brown, of Harrison, Rita and Nelson Greenhaw, of Vendor, and Freda and Mitchell Young, of Harrison; 10 grandchildren, Chris Cain and his wife Casey, of Peel, Justin Cain, of Harrison, Nicholas Stange and his wife Alyssa, of Berryville, Zackary Cain and his fiancée Melissa Lee, of Lead Hill, Sydnei Cain, of Lead Hill, Eyan Sewell, of Harrison, Quintin Sewell, of Harrison, and Korbyn, Aslyn and Daxtyn Sewell, all of Harrison; three great-grandchildren, Jaeton and Braylee Stange and Oaklei Cain; and numerous nephews, nieces and great-nephews and great-nieces.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Holt Memorial Chapel, with the Rev. Carrol “Curly” Johnson. Burial will be at Milum Cemetery at Lead Hill under the direction of Holt Memorial Chapel.
Active pallbearers will be Chris, Justin, and Zackary Cain, Nicholas Stange, Quintin Sewell and Craig Jenkins. Honorary pallbearers will be Mrs. Cain’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.
