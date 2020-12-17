Edward Lowell Powers

Service: 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, at Eagle Heights Baptist Church, with interment at Maplewood Cemetery; Visitation: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Edward Powers, age 87, of Harrison, was born Feb. 9, 1933, in the Red Oak community just west of Valley Springs, to Hulan and Mildred Powers.
He was BORN AGAIN at a spring revival at First Baptist Church of Harrison in 1945, at the age of 12. His lifelong mission was to bring as many as possible to the saving knowledge of his Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ. He was escorted into the presence of his Savior on Thursday, Dec. 10 (2020).
Edward was preceded in death by his wife and best friend, Phyllis (Starkey) Powers; his parents; his brother, Mitchell Powers; and his in-laws, Gordon and Ruby Starkey.
Edward is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Sarah Powers Andrews and Robert, of Conway; his son and daughter-in-law, Phillip Powers and Carleen, of Harrison; one sister-in-law, Mitchell’s wife, Bea Powers, of Harrison; and his brother and sister-in-law, James “Mouse” Powers and Marilyn, of Harrison.
He is also survived by his grandchildren, Christopher Powers, Angela Andrews, Zack Andrews, Matthew Powers and Rebecca Powers; his great-grandchildren, Matthew Arman, Loran Kidd, Brandon Powers, Caitlin Powers and Toxey Ahrabli; and a host of other family.
Edward was a 1951 graduate of Harrison High School. The Lord called him to preach during his senior year. It took him several months to accept God’s calling, but in March 1951, he said, “I finally gave the Lord my life to do whatever He was calling me to do.” In the fall of that year, he started college at Ouachita Baptist College to prepare for that calling. He was ordained to the Gospel Ministry by Eagle Heights Baptist Church in Harrison on April 17, 1953. He completed his degree at Ouachita Baptist the summer of 1955.
He met the one that would become the love of his life, Phyllis Starkey, in December 1954. They were married on Sept. 16, 1955. This was the start of years of partnering in the gospel together. Wanting to expand his education, he later attended Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and graduated with a Master of Divinity in 1966.
Our dad pastored many churches through the years. His first pastorate was Northvale Baptist Church in Harrison. Other churches that were blessed by his leadership include Palmer Road Baptist in Wayne, Michigan; First Baptist at Bellefonte; First Baptist at Everton; First Baptist at Poolville, Texas; First Baptist at Yellville; First Baptist at Prairie Grove; and First Baptist at Mountain View. He finished his professional career serving as the Association Missionary for White River Baptist Association encompassing Marion and Baxter counties in Arkansas.
Dad faithfully served the Lord ministering to people for 69 years. In his final years, he returned to Eagle Heights Baptist, the church that had ordained him to the ministry and where Phillip, his son, is now Minister of Music. Dad and Mom served for several years at Eagle Heights upon returning as Senior Adult ministers, AWANA leaders, and filling in the pulpit on several occasions. As his son, I was there when he preached his last public sermon. It was for a funeral service of an old friend he had pastored while in Yellville 48 years ago. That was March 12, of this year. As he entered Heaven’s gates, I know the Lord said, “Well done, good and faithful servant, enter into the joy of your Master.”
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
A Celebration Service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, at Eagle Heights Baptist Church. Interment is at Maplewood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Edward’s name be made to the Building Fund at Eagle Heights Baptist Church, 703 East Walters, Harrison, AR.
Roller-Christeson Funeral Home is complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines for COVID-19 and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
