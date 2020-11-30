A socially distanced, informal visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Gorman Scharpf-Funeral Home in Springfield, Missouri; a short private ceremony will be held with immediate family at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3.
Edwin Cecil Frost of Springfield, Missouri passed away on Sunday, Nov. 29 (2020) surrounded by his loving family.
Cecil is survived by his wife of 62 years, Wanda Jane Frost, of Tulsa, Oklahoma; daughter, Gwen; son, Neil and daughter-in-law, Karen; grandchildren, Bobby, Laura and Jason; and several close cousins, nieces and nephews.
Cecil was born on Nov. 20, 1934, to Leslie Seaton and Grace Mae Frost, in Harrison. Cecil’s dear brothers and sisters Roy, June, Ruth and Bruce preceded him in death.
Cecil graduated from Ridgeway School in Harrison and attended Arkansas Tech University in Russellville.
Cecil and Wanda were married in Tulsa in 1958 and moved to Springfield, Missouri, where he was co-owner of Springfield Plating Company for 37 years. After retirement, Cecil volunteered delivering blood for the American Red Cross and assisting in the physical therapy department at CoxHealth.
Cecil was a devoted grandfather relishing the many days spent with his grandchildren along Pearson Creek playing in the treehouse and delivering tree-mail. He enjoyed writing poetry about his life and the outdoors. In his golden years, he created and gifted over 300 cedar walking sticks for friends and family. His only request was a story about the recipient to reflect on while he worked in his shed.
A socially distanced, informal visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Gorman Scharpf-Funeral Home in Springfield, Missouri. Due to the COVID-19 virus masks are required and family will not be greeting mourners.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his honor to the American Red Cross.
A short private ceremony will be held with immediate family at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3.
Search Facebook for Cecil Frost Viewing & Funeral for a link to a livestream of the service.
