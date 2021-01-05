The family hopes to offer a service once the pandemic has subsided; arrangements with Coffman Funeral Home.
Ed Johnson passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at the age of 77, as a result of COVID-19 pneumonia at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Ed was bon on Oct. 26, 1943, to Richard R.E. Johnson and Pearl (Connelly) Johnson at Port Arthur, Texas.
He married his best friend and the love of his life, Sandy Hawkins Johnson, on Aug. 29, 1981, at Newport Beach, California.
His sister, Alice Johnson, preceded him in death.
Ed is survived by daughters, Erika Dorio and husband, Jay, of Southbury, Connecticut, and Stephine Dillon and husband, Jim; sons, Dan Johnson and wife, April, Jack Johnson (Dave) and Derrick Johnson; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, all of southern California; nephews, Justin Mark Hawkins and wife, Deverie; sister-in-law, Robin Hawkins Apman and husband, Dan, of Springfield, Missouri; nephew, James Thomas Hawkins and wife, Jenny, of Columbia, Missouri; niece, Ashley Hawkins Askins and husband, Javonn, of Grand Terrace, California; and two great-nieces, one great-nephew, four cousins and a host of friends.
He is further survived by his two beloved canines, Marley and Boomer Johnson.
The family hopes to offer a service once the pandemic has subsided.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Boone County Senior Activity and Wellness Center, 1516 Rock Springs Road, Harrison, AR 72601.
Online condolences may be left at coffmanfh.com .
