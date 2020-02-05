Service: 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall, with burial at Dongola Cemetery; Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at the funeral home.
Elaine Parks Smith went to her Lord and Savior on Monday, Feb. 3 (2020) in Little Rock.
The daughter of the late Ardath Parks and Woodrow Kuykendall was born April 3, 1947, at Harrison. She was the wife of Woody Smith, of the home.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Dongola Cemetery.
