An open visitation will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 16, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison; private family burial will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Harrison.
Elizabeth Ann Campbell of Harrison, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 13 (2020). She was 89.
The daughter of Judge J.M. and Adele Malone was born in Jan. 19, 1931, at Baptist Hospital in England, Arkansas. At the age of 5, Libby and her family relocated to Lonoke. While attending the UofA, she met John O. Campbell and married in 1953. Together, they raised four children: Melissa (Campbell) Beard, John Kevin, Craig Malone and Kirk Ogden Campbell.
Nana loved and adored 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She is survived by a sister, Marian Latham, and preceded in death by her brother Jim Malone.
Libby graduated from the University of Arkansas in 1952 with a Bachelor of Science degree in home economics in just three years. She went on to become a school teacher and was the first female school bus driver in Houston, Texas. In 1954, she and John O. relocated to Harrison, and it was here they would call home.
Libby put her home economics degree to work in becoming a very admired social matron of Harrison. Libby loved to host; not only was she known for her seasonal parties but many bridal and baby showers. Libby had a passion for landscaping and her home brought a frequent parade of sightseers. She is well known for her intricately knitted Christmas stockings she often gifted. To know her was to love her. Libby was a mother to all, and all were welcome in her home. She was the heartbeat of our family.
Libby was an active member of the Harrison PTA, National Society Harrison Colony Chapter-Daughters of the American Revolution, 20th Century Club of Harrison, P.E.O, First Presbyterian Church, First Baptist Church, Goblin Boosters, and community events too numerous to mention.
She leaves a collection of memories for family and friends to enjoy. She is now reunited with lifelong friends and family in Heaven.
An open visitation will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 16, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison. A private family burial will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Harrison.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
She is clothed with strength and dignity
And she laughs without fear of the future
Proverbs 31:25
Commented