Elizabeth “Betty” Bishop, 97, of Lowell, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 12 (2019) at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale.
Betty was born Aug.12, 1921, in Fayetteville, the 10th child of James Thomas and Lizzie (Newton) Berry.
Betty was always a walker; as a college student at the University of Arkansas, she could walk from her home on the top of Mount Sequoyah to the third floor of Old Main in 20 minutes. One of Betty’s duties as a student, was to deliver fresh eggs from her family farm to the University of Arkansas’ president.
Betty graduated with a degree in home economics. While attending, she met her late husband, Howard Harrison Bishop. She was married to Howard for 53 years until his death in 1996. Together they farmed in Lowell, raising chickens, green beans, cattle and Concord grapes. They were one of the first growers to use mechanical pickers in the vineyard. They enjoyed planting and tending a massive garden. Betty’s canned green beans, homemade rolls and pies were legendary.
Together, Betty and Howard embarked on many journeys. They enjoyed traveling with fellow members of the Gold Kist Board of Directors. Her favorite trip was their visit to Holland.
As an independent and active woman, she enjoyed weed eating and tending her garden until her last days. Betty was an active member of First Baptist Church in Lowell, serving the Awana program until she was 93, only stopping because she didn’t feel safe driving at night. She was a member of the TEL Sunday School class. Every morning she spent at least an hour studying her Bible, reading and comparing multiple translations.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Don Bishop of Harrison; two daughters, Lisa Bishop of Vincennes, Indiana, and Judy Crawford, of Hot Springs; daughter-in-law, Angie Bishop, of Lowell; and all her siblings.
Betty is survived by her son, Joe Bishop and wife Eva, of Lowell; two daughters-in-law, Sherry Bishop, of Harrison, and Sue Kuehl, of Vincennes, Indiana; six grandchildren and two step-grandchildren, Greg Crawford, Christy Bishop, Michael Bishop, Jonathan Bishop, Nelson Bishop, Nathan Bishop, Stephanie Frazier and Laura Schmidt; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 15, at First Baptist Church in Lowell.
Funeral service was held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, at First Baptist Church in Lowell, with pastors Aaron Matthews and Ben Rowell officiating. Burial was at Benton County Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 409 Johnson Ave. Lowell, AR 72745 or the Gideons International.
