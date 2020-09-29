Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Ella Fay Dunlap, of Harrison, passed from this life on Monday, Sept. 28 (2020) at Somerset Senior Living. She was 90 years old.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
A private family-only graveside service will be Friday, Oct. 2, at Maplewood Cemetery. Mike Pace will officiate. Pallbearers are Jim Kelley, Bud Atkinson, John Atkinson, Adam Dunlap, Gregg Mitchell and Brandon Bohannon. Honorary pallbearers include Louis Melton, Dr. Mahlon Maris, Dr. Shannon Brownfield, David Kernodle, and the staff at Somerset Senior Living.
The daughter of Elic and Julia (King) Yancey was born June 21, 1930, in Dongola.
Ella married Lloyd Dunlap on Aug. 24, 1956, and together they raised three children. She was a longtime member of Northside Church of Christ and had lived in the Harrison area for 61 years. She was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Dunlap; her parents; one son, Michael Dunlap; five sisters, Gracie Bryant, Jessie Bryan, Frankie Ray, Juanita Hamm and Mary Jo Lemons; and three brothers, Clyde, Ralph and Junior Yancey.
Survivors include two daughters and their husbands, Barbara and Bud Atkinson, of Harrison, and Debbie and Jim Kelley, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; six grandchildren, John Atkinson and wife, Libby, of Harrison, Adam Dunlap, of Owasso, Oklahoma, Julie Melton and husband, Louis, of Harrison, Amanda Atkinson, of Harrison, Jennifer Mitchell and husband, Gregg, of Dallas, Texas, and Morgan Bohannon and husband, Brandon, of Dallas, Texas; seven great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; niece, Wilmalee Smithson, of Dongola; and a host of other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Condolences may be left online at www.holtchapel.com .
Commented