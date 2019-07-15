Service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with interment at Sand Hill Cemetery at Yardelle.
Ella Marie Harp, age 91, of Harrison, passed away Sunday, July 14 (2019).
The daughter of George and Elsie (Markle) Wagoner, she was born July 12, 1928, in Marion County.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenneth Harp; her sisters, Shirley Horn, Dean Lister and Marjorie Stanley; her brothers, Coy Wagoner, Carl Wagoner and Loy Ray “Toot” Wagoner; and her granddaughter, Amy Harp Smith.
Ella met and married Kenneth Harp on May 25, 1946. She was a homemaker and loved doing gardening, making ceramics and taking them to War Eagle, camping, and flea markets.
Ella is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Jimmy Edward and Mae Harp, of Western Grove, and Larry Dale and Becky Harp, of Green Forest; her daughters and sons-in-law, Debbie Sue and Bill Greer, of Green Forest, and Brenda Lou and Lewis Thomas, of Lowry City, Missouri; her sister and brother-in-law, Nina and Curt Williams, of Harrison; her brother and sister-in-law, Harry and Carol Wagoner, of Bergman; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren and two on the way.
Service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home officiated by John Hendrix.
Interment will be in Sand Hill Cemetery at Yardelle.
Pallbearers are family and friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be the staff of Point Lookout Nursing and Rehab, Hollister, Missouri.
Sign the online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com/harrison .
Commented