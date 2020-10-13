Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Pine Bluff Community Church, with burial at Love Cemetery; Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison.
Elmer Lee Wyatt, of St. Joe, passed away at home on Monday, Oct. 12 (2020) at the age of 82.
The son of Major McKinley Wyatt and Pearl Mae (Wheeler) Wyatt was born at Pindall, on Feb. 15, 1938. He was a lifelong resident of Searcy County and attended Pine Bluff Community Church.
Elmer was a hard worker, spending over 60 years working in the mill and lumber field. He started as a teen at Ozark Timber, moved on to Cloud Lumber, then Sutton Wood Products where he would work for 35 years, and then another 20 years self-employed cutting wood.
He was a dedicated musician, teaching himself to play guitar, and got his first guitar at age 7, homemade by his dad. He spent many years playing at Gilbert and Marshall, and jam sessions at home with Arley Carter and other friends. He also traveled to Little Rock to play at the VA Hospital with his late friend, Frank Ragland. During his years playing music, he picked up nicknames, “The Guitar Man” and “The Other Man in Black.” He also loved to listen to Johnny Cash and Jimmy Rodgers perform.
Elmer loved his family and was very protective of them. He was especially proud of his grandkids. He was a great story-teller and entertainer. Never meeting a stranger, he also enjoyed visiting with everyone while sitting on a bench at Edwards and Walmart waiting for his wife to shop. In his youth, he enjoyed squirrel hunting and he also enjoyed fishing, when the fish were biting.
Elmer was loved by all who knew him and he will be missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 10 siblings and a great-grandson, Trevin Shay.
Elmer is survived by his wife of 60 years, Bonnie Wyatt; his five children, Jimmy Wyatt and wife Amanda, Janice Jones, Fayrene Parnell and husband Robert, Johnny Wyatt and wife Theresa, and Jessica Fletcher and husband Shawn; a brother, Donald Wyatt and wife Carol; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended relatives and many friends.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Pine Bluff Community Church. Burial will follow at Love Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison.
Pallbearers are T.J. Methvin, A.J. Jones, Jarred Wyatt, Brian Wyatt, Aidan Fletcher, Mason Wilson and Teagen Reece.
Honorary pallbearers are Isaiah Fletcher and Jeffrey Wyatt.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
In compliance with COVID-19 state mandates, all attendees must provide and wear face masks and observe social distancing.
Commented