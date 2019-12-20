Visitation with family present will be 6 -8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson, Kansas.
Elmo A. Lane, 78, of Hutchinson, Kansas, died Wednesday, Dec. 18 (2019) at Hospice House, Hutchinson, Kansas. He was born Jan. 28, 1941, in Hasty, to Alvie and Violet (Dean) Lane.
Elmo was a master plumber for 57 years and owned his own company for 25 years. He was involved with local and regional auto racing, spent many years as a youth sports coach, and loved spending time on the golf course.
On May 19, 1962, Elmo married Nancy Poulton, in St. John. They shared 57 years of marriage together.
He is survived by wife, Nancy Lane, Hutchinson; daughter, Penny Stoss (Steve); son, Daniel Lane (Miriam); daughter, Patricia Ayala (Jim), all of Hutchinson; son, Timothy Lane, Kansas City, Kansas; grandchildren, James Ian and Chanelle Ayala, Logan and Katelyn Stoss, Jami Lane, and Miya Lane; great-grandchildren, Laylianah Ayala, Konner Adams, Lucy Stoss, Ayden Pope, and Hailey Ayala Helis; and sister, Lori Tyson, Hutchinson.
Elmo was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Kenneth and Nelson Lane; and sister, Linda Morton.
Cremation has taken place. Visitation with family present will be 6 -8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Elliott Mortuary. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, and Saturday, Dec. 21, and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22.
Memorials are suggested to Hospice and Homecare of Reno County, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 North Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.
