Service: 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Miracle Lighthouse Church, with burial at Gass Cemetery; Visitation: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Coffman Funeral Home.
Thomas Elmo Roberts, age 93, of Batavia, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Nov. 15 (2020) in Harrison.
The son of John Tom Roberts and Eliza Ethel (Holman) Roberts was born in the White Oak Community on Sept. 12, 1927. He was a lifelong resident of Boone County and had retired from Claridge Products after working there over 30 years.
Elmo was a member of Miracle Lighthouse Church for over 50 years. He lived to go to church and gospel singings. He had a tremendous love of the Lord and he was very proud of his family. He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, playing games, especially Wahoo, because he always made sure he won.
Elmo never met a stranger and was a good storyteller; he could also make people laugh. He loved hunting and fishing and, in his youth, he played guitar and sang with the White Oak Mountain Boys. He also loved bluegrass music.
He will be missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty; his brother, Aubrey Roberts; his sister, Ocie (Roberts) Phifer; and a special aunt, Florence Holman.
Elmo is survived by his children, LaVerne (Terry) Widner, LaVonne (Dennis) Nichols, Phillip (Jannie) Roberts, Marvin (Deedera) Roberts, Tommy (Judy) Roberts and Bryan (Laura) Roberts; 17 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law, Mona Turner, Willa Dean Braten and Helen (Dwight) Moore; and a host of extended relatives and his church family.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Miracle Lighthouse Church, with the Rev. Arvin Adams officiating. Burial will follow at Gass Cemetery.
Visitation will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Coffman Funeral Home and the family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m.
Pallbearers are Trenton Widner, Kevin Nichols, Tate Roberts, Avery Roberts, Trey Roberts and Shaun Roberts.
Honorary pallbearers are Drew Roberts, Garrett Roberts, Amber Roberts, Amanda Wyatt, Cort Roberts, Alyza Roberts, Myla Roberts, Thia Harp and Tricia Spears; his great-grandchildren; and Miracle Lighthouse Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gideon’s International, Beacon Park Productions or Gass Cemetery Fund.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
Commented