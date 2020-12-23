Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison, with burial at Western Grove Cemetery; Visitation: 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, at the funeral home.
Elvida A. Lowery, age 69, of Valley Springs, went to join her best friend, Ron, in Heaven on Tuesday, Dec. 22 (2020).
The daughter of Bill and Lorene (Martin) Eddings was born on Sept. 8, 1951. She was a member of the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary. She spent her days in the kitchen making her famous cinnamon rolls and chocolate gravy. Elvida loved surrounding herself with family and friends, and she loved spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids.
Everyone who knew Elvida knew love.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 43 years, Ron, and her parents, Bill and Lorene Eddings; a sister, Loretta Sisco and husband Clifford; three brothers, Billy Dale Eddings, Coy Eddings and wife Penny, and Roy Eddings and wife Gladys; and one brother-in-law, Eddie Lowery.
Elvida is survived by her two sons, Doug Lowery and wife Diana and Dustin Lowery and wife Melissa; three sisters, Coeta Hensley and husband Steve, Levetta Snyder and husband Buddy, and Judy Eddings; nine grandchildren, Trevor Lowery (Staci), Walker Lowery, Alex Hyde (Matt), Trevor Collins (Kearson), Callie Heft (Barney), Skyler Lowery (Nimue) Mabel, Molly and Maddie Lowery; six great-grandchildren, Anna Hyde, Karter Hyde, Emma Jean Collins, Kirby Lowery, Haisley Heft and one peanut on the way; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and extended relatives.
She is loved by many and will be missed by all.
It is a blessing to know that Elvida and Ron are united once again.
Funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison, with Gabe Hensley and Pastor Dennis Sisco officiating. Burial will follow at Western Grove Cemetery, with her nephews and nieces serving as pallbearers.
Visitation will be one hour before the funeral beginning at 9 a.m. at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing are required.
Honorary pallbearers include Bob and Martha Woodell and Asa Smith.
