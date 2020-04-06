Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service; she will be buried in Berryville Cemetery next to her husband.
Elwanda (Campbell) Matthews, born May 9, 1928, in Carroll County, passed away Thursday, April 2 (2020) at the age of 91. She was a resident of Mt. Vista nursing home in Harrison.
She was the daughter of Fate and Nancy (Lawson) Campbell. Elwanda married Tommy Matthews on Sept 4, 1954; he preceded her in death in 2011.
Elwanda worked for 30 years at Ocomo foods later Tyson Foods.
She is survived by her daughter, Jean Fountain and son-in-law Galen; a granddaughter, Nikki Herring and husband Caleb; a sister, Etta Jean Riggs; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by brothers Chester and Joe, and sisters Lena and Cleta.
There will be no services at this time. She will be buried in Berryville Cemetery next to her husband.
Memorials may be made to Three wishes for Ruby's Residents, P.O. Box 1546 Harrison AR 72602 to bring extra joy to nursing home residents. A special Thank You to the employees of Mt. Vista for her great care.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com .
