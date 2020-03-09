Service was held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall, with burial at Kuykendall Cemetery; visitation was from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, at the funeral home.
Emily Fay Patten, age 85, of Harrisonville, Missouri, formerly of Marshall, passed from this life on Thursday, March 5 (2020) in Harrisonville, Missouri.
The daughter of Noah William Richardson and Sarah Ennis Morrison Richardson was born on March 18, 1934, in Oxley. She was the wife of the late James Patten.
Funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall. Burial will be at Kuykendall Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, at the funeral home.
At the family’s request, in lieu of flowers donations may be made to Asana Hospice, http://www.asanahospice.com/donations/
Commented