Erena Maiden Hensley

Erena Johanna Maiden Hensley, age 91, peacefully passed away Friday, Nov. 6 (2020) where she resided with her son-in-law and daughter, Larry and Debra Jo Schroeter, of Hollister, Missouri.
Nicknamed "Tootie" by her father, she was born May 12, 1929, in Varina, Iowa, the daughter of Danish immigrants Niels Sigurd Nielsen and “Tilda" Pedersen Nielsen. She grew up on a farm and graduated high school in Newell, Iowa. On Feb. 12, 1949, she was united in marriage to Verne O. Maiden, of Marathon, Iowa. Together they raised five daughters. Erena was preceded in death by Verne on March 30, 1978.
On Nov. 26, 1990, Erena married Hubert H. Hensley of Newell, Iowa, and they resided in Harrison. Hubert passed away Feb. 29, 2015. She was also preceded in death by her eldest daughter, Marla Marie Maiden, of the home, in 1994.
She is survived by her daughters, Debra Jo and husband Larry Schroeter, Penny Ann and husband John Lea, Kelli Lynn Maiden Kenyon, and Karen Renae Maiden,, all of Hollister, Missouri; and six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Erena lived a full and loving life, always there for support and love to her daughters, extended families, and friends. She enjoyed her home of 40 years in Harrison. Over the years she liked to sew and craft, and loved to collect chickens and teddy bears.
No service will be planned; interment will be for immediate family at Gobbler's Knob Cemetery, Hollister, Missouri at a date yet to be determined. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 3250 South National, Springfield, MO 65807.
