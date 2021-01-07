Graveside service will be at noon on Monday, Jan. 11, at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Nail; arrangements are with. Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Erma Gene Rawlingson, 78, of Harrison, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 6 (2021) at Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home.
Graveside service will be at noon on Monday, Jan. 11, at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Nail. Arrangements are with. Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
The daughter of Henry and Frankie Viola (Roberson) Richardson was born on Dec. 29, 1949, in Deer.
Commented