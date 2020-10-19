Erma L. Thomas

Service: 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Smith Family Funeral Home in Green Forest, with interment at Auman Cemetery; Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at the funeral home.
Erma Lee (Willliams) Thomas went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 14 (2020).
Erma was the daughter of Henry and Martha Buckner Webb.
Erma was married to Cecil Thomas on July 28, 1945. Erma and Cecil raised five children and never missed a church service. Erma was a Sunday School teacher and a deacon’s wife for many years. Erma loved teaching and telling people about Jesus. Erma was a licensed babysitter for many years in Salinas, California. She took many of the children to church on Sunday. There is an unknown number of children who now ask a blessing over their food and who know the Lord because of Erma (Aunt Shorty). Erma was named Shorty as a child and the name stayed with her throughout her life. Erma was a walking Bible and a testament to the mighty God she served.
Erma grew up in Picher, Oklahoma, and knew Cecil since childhood. Erma and her family moved to Portland, Oregon, her senior year in high school. At this time Cecil was in the Navy. Erma and Cecil wrote many letters and were then married in Vancouver, Washington, during a weekend pass. They were married almost 64 years when Cecil passed away days before their anniversary.
Erma and Cecil started their married life in Salinas, California, and moved to Alpena in 1974. Their children are: Michael Henry Thomas (deceased) and wife Jeanette of Harrison, Euphama Carol Stephens and husband Tommy (deceased) of Alpena, Michelle Jane Smith and husband Robert of Harrison, Lynette Maire Cantwell and husband Jerry of Alpena and Laquetta Gwen Cope and husband James of Alpena.
They were blessed with many grandchildren: Michael, Janese, Joshua, Rebekah, Jedidiah, Kristah, Zachariah, Kenneth, Alicia, Matthew, Jeremiah, Ellen, Brandi, Andrew, and Adam. They were then blessed with great-grandchildren: Makayla, Katlyn, Dalton, Harley, Austin, Julius, Gavin, Eden, Hailey, Riley, Bradley, Noah, Bonnie, Mckinley, Nathan, Madison, Asden, Dorian, Liam, Olivia, Gabe, Jaxon, Keaton, Tinley, Lucas, Katie, Lane, Preson, Kaleigh, Callia, Tolbert, and two great-great-grandchildren: Roma and Greyson.
Erma Lee Thomas’s greatest legacies are the people she led to the Lord and her children and grandchildren. She will be missed and remembered by all who knew her.
Erma was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Thomas; son Michael; son-in-law Tommy; grandson Jedidiah; her parents Martha and Henry Webb; brother Willard Williams and wife Helen; sister Dorothy Hembre and husband Everett; and sister Opal Woods and husband Everett.
Pallbearers are Zachariah Stephens, Kenneth Smith, Jeremiah Comer, Andrew Cope and Adam Cope. Honorary pallbearers are Joshua Stephens, Matthew Comer and Michael Thomas.
Service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Smith Funeral Home in Green Forest, with Brother Bill Anderson officiating. Interment will follow at Auman Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Smith Family Funeral Home.
Indoor venues have a restriction of no more than 66 percent of the venue’s total capacity at any one time. To enter, face covering is required.
