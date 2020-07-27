Erma Marie Lee

Private graveside service will be Tuesday, July 28; arrangements are with Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Erma Marie (McGowan) Lee, age 96, of Hasty, passed on from this world into the loving arms of Jesus on Saturday, July 25 (2020) at Jasper.
She was born on July 19, 1924, at Hasty, the daughter of John and Ann (Morris) McGowan.
She was a lover of music and enjoyed listening to and singing gospel music. She loved her flowers and her garden, and she absolutely loved to laugh, cut up, and have a good time with all her friends and family. She lived a long beautiful life and has finished her race here and is finally home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Hardin Lee, to whom she was wed for 58 years. She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Kevin Lee; her siblings, Wanda Lee Pierce Thompson, May Mathis, Bryan Mathis, Hoyle Mathis, Bertha Aslin, Ola Spencer, Clara Henderson and Leona Ezelle.
She is survived by her four sons of whom she was so very proud, Donald Ray Lee (Virginia) of Omaha, Paul David Lee (Annie) of Western Grove, Kenny Roberts Lee (Carolyn) of Bee Branch, and Jerry Estes “Joe Joe” Lee (Connie) of Hasty. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Terry Lee (Missy), Marcia Aylett (John), Dana Campbell (Scott), Tonya Lee, Donnie Lee (Terina), Alaina Lee (Michael), LaTeresa Watkins (Michael), Robert Lee (Victoria), and Bianca Hall (Austin); 17 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends who will miss her.
Due to COVID-19, an intimate graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, with her great- grandson, Daniel Aylett officiating. The service will be private for family only, but it will be live-streamed on the Coffman Funeral Home Facebook page so as many friends as possible can help us in celebrating her beautiful life and share in the joy of her journey into her heavenly home. Another celebration of Erma’s life will be held at a later date sometime in the future so as many people as possible can gather together to share and enjoy memories, love, and lots of hugs.
There will be no visitation.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Terry Lee, Donnie Lee, and Robert Lee, great-grandsons, Justin Aylett and Trenton Campbell, and her gospel singing buddy, Athel Greenhaw.
Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Roy Lee, Lisa Duncan and the Newton County Nursing Home staff and her caregivers, Marquita McCutcheon and Georgianna Greenhaw.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Sand Hill Cemetery Fund, HC 32 Box 167, Hasty, AR 72640 or at any Bank of the Ozarks location.
