Funeral will be private; arrangements are with Holt Memorial Chapel.
Ervin Cleo “Buster” Widner, age 91, of Harrison, passed away on Tuesday, April 7 (2020).
Due to current government restrictions on crowd size the funeral will be private.
The son of Gus and Unis (Sneed) Widner was born April 2, 1929, on the Dubuque Ridge in Boone County.
Buster was a member of the Miracle Lighthouse Church of Harrison. He retired after 36 years from the Arkansas Highway Department. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, leaving the service as an Airman 1st Class. Buster was a member of the Gass Cemetery Committee and the American Legion. He enjoyed his family, farming, and retirement. He was a walking historian of family history, the community, and the Gass Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Veneta “Nettie” (Roberts) Widner; his parents; his brothers, Hubert, Coy, Jimmy, Lloyd, Rober and Gig Widner; and two sisters, Frankie Chilson and Unice Roberts.
Survivors include one son and his wife, Terry and LaVerne Widner; one daughter and her husband, Vicki and Donald Whittaker, all of Harrison; two grandsons, Trenton Widner and wife, Rebecca, of Van Buren, and Eric Whittaker and wife, Saralin, of Springdale; four great-grandchildren, Cecelia and Logan Widner and Jackson and Eden Whittaker; one sister, Frances Dixon and one brother-in-law, Albert Chilson; and a host of family, church family, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions may be made to Miracle Lighthouse Church, 6238 Sand Flat Road, Harrison, AR 72601 or Gass Cemetery, c/o Susan Nichols, 10906 Magnolia Lane, Harrison, AR 72601 or to your favorite charity.
Condolences may be left online at www.holtchapel.com .
Commented