Ervin “Junior” Tennison, of Mt. Judea, passed from this life on his 87th birthday, Sunday, Nov. 17 (2019) at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Bass Church of Christ. Pastor Marc Arnold will officiate. Speakers will be his sons, Dale and Dennis Tennison. Burial will be in McCutchen Cemetery. Pallbearers are grandsons, Jerry Martin, David Tennison, Derek Tennison, Daniel Tennison, Jason McAnulty, Paul Williams, Curt Melton, Scott Higgins, Brandon Higgins and Justin Higgins. Honorary pallbearers include his granddaughters, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
The son of Moscow and Alma (Dodson) Tennison was born on Nov.17, 1932 in Bass.
Ervin “Junior” worked as a grader operator for Newton County. He drove a school bus for the Mt. Judea School and was the Newton County Treasurer from 1968 to 1970. He was part of the Wild Life Club and the Park Service until he retired in 1994, but was always a farmer at heart.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Colene Tennison; one daughter, Sherry Greenhaw; one brother, Carnell Tennison; and his parents.
Survivors include two sons and their wives, Dale and Debbie Tennison and Dennis and Regina Tennison; one daughter and her husband, Janice and Frank Higgins; one son-in-law, Roger Greenhaw; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends who will mourn his passing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the McCutchen Cemetery.
