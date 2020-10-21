Essie E. Tate

Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Essie Ervin Tate passed peacefully into the presence of Jesus on Tuesday, Oct. 20 (2020) at the age of 84, as a result of COVID-19 pneumonia.
Essie was born on Jan. 3, 1936, to Johnnie and Vickie (Shaddox) Ervin. Her first home was a two-room, log cabin at P.D. (Poor Dirt) Flatt near Harrison. Essie was one of 10 children (two who died as infants) and lived her entire life in the Harrison area, apart from a brief stint in Chicago after she married.
Essie was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, and her son, Jimmy, and is survived by her daughter, Donna Hatasaki (husband Grant) (Morgan Hill, California); grandson, Joseph Hatasaki (Denver, Colorado); granddaughter, Allison Smith (husband PJ) (Palo Alto, California); great-granddaughter, Charlotte Smith; and a second great-granddaughter, due to be born in March. She is also survived by her sister, Helen Clavey (Harrison) and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Essie was a hard worker her entire life. Her first chores included carrying in wood for the kitchen stove; drying dishes and helping with the ironing using flat irons from the wood stove. During high school, Essie worked at a shoe store in Harrison. After graduating at the top of her class, Essie worked at Arkansas Acceptance; Garrison Motor Freight; Tankinetics; and most recently, 18 years at Claridge Products and Equipment. She had recently announced her intent to retire from Claridge on Jan. 3, 2021, her 85th birthday. At her 80th birthday celebration, Essie shared that she had only missed two sick days at Claridge, indicative of her strong work ethic and something of which she was very proud.
From an early age, Essie developed determination and tenacity and the ability to overcome adversity. Anyone who knew her will attest, she was one tough cookie with a generous heart, sweet spirit and unwavering faith in God. She often expressed her love for others by preparing delicious meals and desserts for them. Her pecan pies were legendary among her beloved and extended Hatasaki family in Springdale, Oklahoma and California.
Essie married Jim Tate at age 18 after a brief courtship with only three dates. They enjoyed many years of camping and fishing at the lake, their favorite pastime, until his death 45 years later. Essie was an active and faithful member of Eagle Heights Baptist Church in Harrison and devoted herself daily to reading her Bible and praying for those she loved. At her 80th birthday celebration she said, “I would not have survived the past decade without my church and my Christian friends.”
Essie deeply loved others and was deeply loved in return. She cherished her grandchildren and great-granddaughter and leaves a legacy of faith, generosity, courage, good humor and hard work among those who had the privilege of knowing her.
In line with Essie’s request, the family will not host a visitation or memorial service at this time. Those who loved Essie are invited to celebrate her life and grieve her death in ways that are helpful and meaningful to them. The family hopes to offer a service once the pandemic has subsided. In the meantime, you are invited to visit Essie’s Caring Bridge page at www.caringbridge.org or and post your condolences or memories of Essie’s life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Eagle Heights Baptist Church in Harrison; or to Young Life, 505 Grey Ghost Court, Morgan Hill, CA, 95037. (Essie’s daughter, granddaughter, son-in-law and grandson-in-law each serve in Young Life, a Christian outreach for adolescents.)
