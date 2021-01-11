Ethel (Connie) Huskey

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15, at Lone Rock Baptist Church, Norfork, with arrangements by Roller Funeral Home, Mountain Home.
Ethel (Connie) Barnett Huskey, 86, of Norfork, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 9 (2021) in Harrison.
She was born on Aug. 11, 1934, to the late Samuel David and Ethel (Still) Barnett in Tomahawk.
She married Paul Gene Huskey on Nov. 23, 1952, in Tomahawk.
She was a member of Lone Rock Baptist Church. God and her family meant everything to her. She spent her life working alongside her husband in church ministry and raising her family. She enjoyed watching sports and watching her kids, grandkids and great-grands play.
She leaves behind six children: Sue Moore Abdnor (Josh) of Waco, Texas, Stella McFall (Rusty) of Norfork, Teresa Hatfield (Toby) of Jasper, Gene Huskey (Shelia) of Harrison, Doug Huskey (Nadine) of Norfork, and Jimmy Dale Huskey (Micha) of Jasper; one sister, Flo Watts (Bob) of Harrison; two sisters-in-law, Iva Shaw, of Everton, and Emma Campbell, of Sedalia, Missouri; 25 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and a host of nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.
She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Gene Huskey; daughter, Eula Smith; granddaughter, Jennifer Rebecca Baker; sister, Eulah Barnett; and by her parents, Dave and Ethel Barnett.
Pallbearers include Jeff Baker, Collin Hatfield, Clay Hatfield, Caden Hatfield, Brett Huskey, Colton Huskey, Elijah Huskey, Silas Huskey, Jonas Huskey, Caleb Huskey, Gabe Huskey, Addan Huskey and Dekker Huskey.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15, at Lone Rock Baptist Church, Norfork, with Brother Doug Huskey, Brother Gene Huskey and Brother Jimmy Dale Huskey officiating. Interment will follow at Tomahawk Cemetery in St. Joe.
