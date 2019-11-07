Celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Ethel Mae Sanders, 66, of Harrison, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 5 (2019) in her home, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Harrison, to Howard Hensley Cone and Sarah Caroline (Holt-Fowler) Cone on July 1, 1953. Mae was a member of the Capps Full Gospel Church.
Mae loved family get-togethers and having family around her. She especially loved when her grandkids were at her house. Mae was supportive of all her family and everyone could count on her to help anyway possible.
She preceded in death by her parents; eight brothers, Harold, Kenneth, Floyd, Ralph, Boyd, Billy Joe, James Allen, and Howard Jr.; and sister, Joyce Renaye.
Mae is survived by her son, Timothy and wife Brandy Cone, of Harrison; four grandkids, Sean Cone, of Minot AFB, North Dakota, Quintin Cone, Zachary Cone and Kristle Cone, all of Harrison; sisters, Carolyn Edwards, twin sister Evelyn Mysinger, of Harrison, and Brenda Wahl, of Rogers; brothers, Ishmal, Jerald Cecil (JC), Wayne, and Donald Cone, all of Harrison; a host of nieces and nephews; extended relatives; a very special friend, Ruby Baehler; and many friends who loved her.
