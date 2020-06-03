Service: 10 a.m. Friday, June 5, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with interment at Maplewood Cemetery; Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at the funeral home.
Etta Mae Watkins, age 90, of Harrison, passed away Tuesday, June 2 (2020) in Harrison.
The first daughter of Dock and Gertie Renfroe, Etta Mae was born in Snowball, on Dec. 28, 1929. She met her husband, Reuel, in Snowball, where they married in April, 1947. She grew up in Snowball where she attended Snowball and St. Joe schools and played basketball at St. Joe on the girl’s team.
Etta Mae was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 46 years, Reuel Watkins; her sister, Ruby Harris; and her great-granddaughter, Stephanie Lynn Preston.
In 1953, Etta Mae and Reuel moved from Snowball, to Wichita, Kansas, where they lived for 18 years. In 1971, they moved to the Harrison area where she lived for the past 49 years. She was a faithful member and Sunday school teacher at Capps Full Gospel Church for many years. The “80 Ladies Pew” will dearly miss her company. She retired from Emerson Electroair (White Rogers) in 1993 after 20 years.
Etta Mae loved to sew, crochet and pieced many quilts for her children and grandchildren. She loved to fish, hunt, and camp on her property north of Snowball. She always planted a large vegetable garden every year and had many, many beautiful flowers in her yard that everyone enjoyed.
Etta Mae is survived by her four children and their spouses, Dola and Tom Berg, of Bellefonte, Larry and Roxann Watkins, of Monett, Missouri, Robert Watkins and Diana Boze, of Harrison, and Patty James, of Harrison; her grandchildren, Troy Berg, Tammy Preston, Tina Lindroos, Kimberly Jelinek, Rebecca Gribben, James Massardo, Jonathan Eddings and Brandon Wharton; 23 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives who will mourn her passing.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 5, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with Brother Eddie Reed and Brother Woody Daniels officiating.
Interment is at Maplewood Cemetery.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Roller-Christeson Funeral Home is complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines for COVID-19 and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance to 50 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
Sign the online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com/harrison .
Commented