Service: 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville, with burial at Layton Cemetery; Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the funeral home.
Eula Fae Davis, 93, formerly of Yellville, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 26 (2019) at Highland, Maryland, with Loren, her husband of 73 years, and family by her side.
Eula Fae was born in Bruno, to Theodore “Teddy” Duran Bogle and Alice McEntire Bogle on Dec.11, 1926. She graduated from Yellville High School. She married the love of her life, Loren E. Davis, on Jan. 1, 1947, in Yellville. Their life together was a great example of love and commitment to their family, church and community. Her wonderful sense of fashion launched her career at Famous Bar and Target. She taught Sunday school and served the duties of a Deacon’s wife. Gardening, cooking, knitting and crocheting were talents that she shared and passed on to her granddaughters.
We cherish the antiques, reamers and depression glass she collected over the years, which along with her recipe for Blackberry Cobbler will be passed down and appreciated for generations to come.
Eula Fae is survived by her husband Loren Davis; son, Keith and his wife Mary Davis; grandchildren, Erin Davis, Brittany, her husband John and great-grandchild Garrett Miller, and Madison Davis, of Columbia, Maryland; her brother JF and his wife Betty Bogle, their son and her nephew Kevin and his wife Lisa Bogle, all of Harrison; her niece, Pam and her husband Kenny Johnson, of San Antonio, Texas; and sister-in-law Melody Dugger Bogle, of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.
Eula Fae was preceded in death by her parents, Teddy and Alice McEntire Bogle; her sister, Ivo Jean Stamper; brother-in-law, Dana Stamper, and nephew Alan Stamper; and her brother, Fred Bogle.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville.
A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at Burns Funeral Home Chapel with Kem Reeder officiating.
Burial will follow at Layton Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Memories of Eula Fay and words of comfort for her family may be shared at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/yellville .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.