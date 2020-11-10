Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Canaan Cemetery near Marshall; arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Eunice Kay Hess, age 71, of Mountain Home, passed from this life on Sunday, Nov. 8 (2020) at Hospice of the Ozarks Hospice House in Mountain Home.
She was born in McCrory, on Nov. 18, 1948, to the late Eunice Campbell and Lela Francis Simms Campbell. She was the wife of Richard Hess, of the home.
