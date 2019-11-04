Eva Mae Stanley

Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Believers Fellowship Church in Harrison, with arrangements by Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Eva Mae Newman Stanley moved to Heaven, Sunday, Nov. 3 (2019) while at St. Anthony's in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
She was the daughter of Fate and Eva (Hudson) Newman, born May 11, 1937, in Boone County. Eva lived in several parts of the nation, but spent her last 40 years in the Oklahoma City area and Harrison. She was 82 years old.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Elner, Elmer and Fatie; a sister, Edith; and her husbands, William (Bill) Stanley in 1962 and Jack Stanley in 2006.
She is survived by a brother, Marion and Victoria Newman, Harrison; a daughter, Billie and Galen Phifer, Tulsa, Oklahoma; two sons, Joe and Anita Stanley, Harrison, and John and Shelly Stanley, Midwest City, Oklahoma; seven grandsons, Jason and Scarlett Phifer, Andy and Lindsay Phifer, Barry and Cherri Phifer, Dana and Janina Stanley, Jeremy and Jacqueline Stanley, Joseph and Kristina Stanley, and Joshua and Amanda Stanley; one granddaughter, Bethany and Stuart Roberts; 23 great-grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews and beloved family members and friends.
She was a joy to all who knew her, even when she was telling you how it was. The doctors, nurses and staff at St. Anthony's fell in love with her and treated her as a family member. There are lots of stories to tell, tons of memories that keep flooding us, and a huge hole she has left.
Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Believers Fellowship Church in Harrison, with Brother Dewey McGarrah officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the York Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 322, Bergman, AR 72615.
