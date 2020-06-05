Private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date; arrangements are with Diamond State Cremation and Mortuary Service.
Eva Agee, of Harrison, passed away Thursday, June 4 (2020).
She was born Nov. 8, 1949, in Holbrook, Arizona.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Mildred White, and siblings, Elizabeth, Larry and Evan.
She is survived by her husband, William (Billy) Agee, of the home; her children, Doug Berryhill, James Berryhill, Joseph McElhaney, Arron McElhaney and Karen Fitzgerald; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Eva was a lot of things, but, above all, she was a friend to anyone who needed it. She was an amazing mother who stood behind her children no matter what, and always was sure to tell them the truth of what she thought about the situation. She was always fun to be around. She could tell stories for hours about past adventures and experiences. She had more knowledge then most and was always willing to share it whether it be about family, nursing, Indians, or just the struggles of life. She spent her last 26 years with a man she loved more than anything. She loved spending her time fishing with her husband, getting lost in a great book, and playing with her great-grandchildren.
A private family “Celebration of Life” will be held at a later date.
