A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Stone Chapel at MattLane Farm in Fayetteville.
Evan Paul Nuessner, 26, of Fayetteville, and Sarah (Farr) Nuessner, 26, his wife of 11 weeks, died Saturday, Jan. 11 (2020) at Sherman, Texas, in a car accident.
The son of Angela Woodward and Mark Nuessner, Evan was born on Aug. 11, 1993, at Wichita Falls, Texas. He loved music and enjoyed playing the piano, mixing music and periodically performing the duties of a DJ. A graduate of Har Ber High School, Evan attended the University of Arkansas and was an avid Razorback fan. Evan dreamed of flying and he was pursuing his goal of becoming a pilot. He found his soulmate in Sarah Farr and married her on Oct. 26, 2019.
He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Angela and Pat Woodward; his father and stepmother, Mark and Rachelle Nuessner; one sister, Morgan Nuessner; three stepbrothers, Collin Woodward, Tyler Coleman and Jared Coleman; one stepsister, Paige Coleman; his maternal grandparents, Sandra and Ed McLaughlin and Bill Lewis; his paternal grandparents, Ademar and Jimmie Lou Nuessner; his in-laws, Kenneth and Marce Farr; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Stone Chapel at MattLane Farm in Fayetteville.
Commented