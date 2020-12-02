Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Dennard Cemetery in Van Buren County; arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Evelyn Elizabeth Crow, age 76, of Leslie, passed from this life on Monday, Nov. 30 (2020) at Somerset Nursing Facility in Yellville.
She was born in Pine Bluff, on Jan. 12, 1944, to the late Louis Otto “L.O.” Bluerock Sr. and Gearldine Elizabeth Enderby Bluerock. She was the wife of the late Joe Dale Crow.
