Evelyn Gilley, age 83, of Yellville, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29 (2020) at her home.
Evelyn was born May 3, 1936 in Mountain Home ,to the late William and Helen (Kuehner) Kellem. She was the wife of the late Jack Gilley.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville. Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Nanney Cemetery Association, c/o Arvest Bank, P.O. Box 325, Yellville, AR 72687.
