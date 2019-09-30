Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1 at Maplewood Cemetery; visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Faye G. Rushing, 79, of Harrison, passed away Friday, Sept. 27 (2019) at home surrounded by her family.
She was born in Vaiden, Mississippi on January 24, 1940 to parents, William Preston "W.P." and Lillie E. (Tullos) Gant. She is survived by her husband, Roy Rushing and her children Stacy, Wanda and Judy.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1 at Maplewood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the graveside service at Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
