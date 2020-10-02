Graveside funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Russellville Family Funeral, with burial at Rest Haven Memorial Park.
Faye “Morris” Brewer, 78 of Russellville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30 (2020) at Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
She was born on Feb. 28, 1942, in Golden Springs, Alabama, to Carl and Irene Reeves Hardin.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Ray Hardin and Jake Hardin.
She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, David Brewer; four children, Cindy Ramirez, of California, Debbie Soto, of Russellville, Robbie Morris, of Ozark, and Rhonda F. Smith, of Russellville; two bonus children, Johnathan Brewer, of Russellville, and Shelly Brewer, of Little Rock; 17 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; brother, Tim Hardin, of Washington; several nieces, nephews and other family and friends; ot to mention the numerous brothers and sisters in Christ and her little dog, Cocoa.
Faye was a tremendous vocalist. She was the first lady to receive Female Vocalist of the Year, in California. She was a natural entertainer while on the stage. She felt right at home performing. She was an excellent songwriter as well. Faye provided for her family and was an awesome cook. She was an expert using a bean flip. Her family will cherish her memories and her undeniable strength. She was her family’s white diamond.
Graveside funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Russellville Family Funeral, with the Rev. James Findley officiating. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Park under the direction of Russellville Family Funeral.
Pallbearers will be Adam Soto, David Case, Warren Smith, E.J. Brewer, Chris Tucker and Johnathan Brewer.
