Fayetta Hicks

Fayetta Fern Hicks, age 80, of Harrison, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8 (2019) in Fayetteville.
The daughter of Buel Denton and Mamie Ann (Sneed) Carnahan was born on Aug. 21, 1939, in Harrison.
Fayetta was a faithful servant of the Lord. She was a member of Batavia Assembly of God and played the piano there for over 60 years. She was a 1957 graduate of Alpena High School and worked many years as an operator for Alltel. She loved all animals, but especially her dogs.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arlis Gene Hicks; a daughter, Etta Jean Logan; and a brother, Bernard Denton Carnahan.
Fayetta is survived by two daughters, Earleen Hicks, of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Marsha Carter and husband Byron, of Harrison; a grandson, Colby Dylan Carter and wife Kali; a great-grandson, Easton Jace Carter; and many other family and friends who will mourn her passing.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Coffman Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Tollie Sutterfield and the Rev. Phillip Collie officiating. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the funeral home.
Pallbearers include James Taylor, Jamie Taylor, John Berry, Kurt Savage, Craig Hicks, Stan Hampton and Colby Carter. Honorary pallbearers are Byron Carter, Archie Carter, Pastor Robin St. Clair and Kent Selvidge.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the Ozark Humane Society, P.O. Box 542, Harrison, AR 72601 or the Batavia Assembly of God, 7883 Highway 392 West, Harrison, AR 72601.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
