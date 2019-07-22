Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Alpena Cemetery; visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Fern Davis, age 88, of Alpena, passed away Saturday, July 20 (2019) in Harrison. She was born Jan. 10, 1931, to Nealy and Pearl Craig Grisham.
Fern was a member of Alpena Gospel Hill and long-time resident of Alpena. She retired from Tyson Foods in Berryville and worked at Glick Garment Factory prior. She enjoyed sewing, playing piano at church and worked all her adult life to help support her family. She was very close to her grandchildren.
Fern was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her son, James McNinch, of Alpena; two daughters, Sue Martin and Beth Booker, both of Pyatt; three grandchildren, Dustin Anderson, Angela Bradshaw and Shawn Joyner; and three great-grandchildren, Angel, Isaiah and Kaylee Bradshaw.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Alpena Cemetery with Jerry Scitern officiating. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the Alpena Gospel Hall in Fern’s memory 401 Lane Street, Alpena, AR 72611.
Pallbearers are James McNinch, Dustin Anderson, Shawn Joyner, Michael Bradshaw and Gary Moore.
Arrangements are by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
