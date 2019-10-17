An Aloha celebration is being planned; arrangements are with Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Ferris Wendell Norton III, 68, passed on quietly on Sunday, Oct. 13 (2019) at his ancestral home, May Farmstead, on the banks of Cave Creek in Newton County.
An Aloha celebration is being planned and will be announced soon. Memorials can be made to the Buffalo River Foundation, the Buffalo River Watershed Alliance, The Ozark Society, or your favorite charity. Wendel would encourage you to vote for love and justice and to plant a tree.
Cremation and arrangements are with Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
The son of Constance Waddell and the late Rev. Ferris W. Norton Jr. was born Feb. 23, 1951, in Dallas. He was the husband of Elizabeth (Ragsdale) Norton.
