Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison with burial at Maple Leaf Cemetery; Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, at the funeral home.
Fledra L. “Shorty” Enloe, 83, of Harrison, passed away Saturday, July 27 (2019) at Mount Vista Nursing Home.
The daughter of Andrew and Willie Agnes (Pitman) McDougal was born at Bradford, on Dec. 20, 1935.
She was a lifetime member of the Harrison Elks Lodge No. 2311, where she had formerly held the office of Trustee for five years and served as the Chaplain for seven years. She was also a member of the Moose Lodge.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Vera Sawyer and Dora Whitford; her brothers, Harold McDougal, WA McDougal and most recently, Glyn McDougal on July 19; and her step-brothers, James McDougal and Lavon McDougal.
Shorty is survived by her step-daughters, Debra Kay Klein and Sheryl Beth Leone and husband Jerry; three step-grandchildren, Cara Gansner, Kalee Schell and Taylor Leone; five step-great-great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Sue McDougal and Elizabeth McDougal; a brother and sister-in law, Kenny and Nora Enloe; and several nieces, nephews and many friends who will mourn her passing.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Coffman Funeral Home Chapel with Joe Coulter officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Leaf Cemetery with the Elk’s ceremony.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the funeral service on Wednesday, July 31.
Pallbearers are Les Braden, Tony Jones, Kirk McDougal, Ryan King, Joe Coulter and Jerry Leone.
Honorary pallbearers are the members of the Harrison Elks Lodge No. 2311.
Flowers are welcome or donations can be made in her memory to the Harrison Elk’s Lodge, 1521 Highway 62-65 North, Harrison, AR, 72601.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
Commented