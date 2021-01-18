Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, at Crofts Funeral Home in Johnson, City, Texas, with burial following at Johnson City Masonic Cemetery; local arrangements with Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Flora Maxine Cox, age 95, of Harrison, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 15 (2021) at Hillcrest Nursing Home in Harrison.
The daughter of Andy Burton Knapp and Cora (Heeter) Knapp was born on Feb. 1, 1925 in Sturkie. She was the wife of the late W.F. “Bill” Cox.
No local services will be held. Local arrangements are with Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hillcrest Nursing Home, 1111 Maplewood Road, Harrison, AR 72601.
